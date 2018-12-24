Ormeus Coin (ORME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $299,870.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $299,870.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinBene and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.02501512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00151317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00207497 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024779 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bibox, Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

