Own Price Hits $0.11 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Own has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $347,597.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.02615412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00153838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00206168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023762 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,712,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

