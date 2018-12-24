PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.97.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 154,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at $181,253,619.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,446 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9,286.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 902,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,908,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PACCAR by 934.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 785,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in PACCAR by 75.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,780,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 763,338 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.