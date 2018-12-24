Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,013 Shares of Apergy Corp (APY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

