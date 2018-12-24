Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. 287,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.
