Palo Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,095 Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 238.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $156,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 112.9% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $187,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $31.73 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

