Palo Capital Inc. Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 534,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in ONEOK by 34.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/palo-capital-inc-buys-new-position-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.