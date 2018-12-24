Palo Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 937,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $41.49 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

