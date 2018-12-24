Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,109,000 after buying an additional 3,356,518 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 203.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,030,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,659,000 after buying an additional 2,702,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $106,820,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,698,000 after purchasing an additional 738,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $521,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of HAS opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

