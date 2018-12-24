Paloma Partners Management Co Has $530,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.87 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Pivotal Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Flowers Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

