Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $506,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,189,000 after buying an additional 515,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,919,000 after buying an additional 450,500 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 571,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,487,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,826,000 after buying an additional 277,854 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 29,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,814,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,536 shares of company stock worth $4,059,245 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $58.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

