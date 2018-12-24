Pamela M. Lopker Sells 5,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,403,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $40.25 on Monday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.46 million, a P/E ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in QAD in the third quarter worth $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in QAD in the third quarter worth $365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in QAD in the third quarter worth $386,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QAD by 57.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in QAD in the third quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

