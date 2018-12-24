Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 386,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of MIK opened at $12.69 on Monday. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

