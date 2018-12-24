Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $15.58 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

