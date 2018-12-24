Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in BankFinancial Co. (BFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of BankFinancial worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

