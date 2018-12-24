Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.55% and a negative net margin of 2,155.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 7,579 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $74,425.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $160,193.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,421 shares of company stock valued at $738,227. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/paratek-pharmaceuticals-inc-prtk-stake-increased-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.