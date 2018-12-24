Parsley Energy (PE) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490 in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 145,243 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,633,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 933,291 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.