PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDLI. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

PDLI stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.26.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,343.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,936,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 996,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $2,342,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,968,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

