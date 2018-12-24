PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $436.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.14. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

