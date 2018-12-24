Pentair (PNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair revised 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to around $2.33 from the previous expectation of roughly $2.31, reflecting the benefit of share repurchases as well as improved operating performance in the third-quarter. This marks the second consecutive quarter that the company has raised its guidance. Momentum in its segments, productivity improvement and benefits from restructuring actions will aid results. The company continues to introduce new products, make acquisitions and investments in sync with its key growth initiatives of advancing pool growth, and accelerating residential and commercial water treatment. Its estimates have gone up lately. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $30,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pentair by 56.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 640,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 273.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 855,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after acquiring an additional 626,490 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 68.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 621,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pentair by 133.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 515,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

