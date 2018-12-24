Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $47.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.21 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $42.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $186.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $186.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $207.80 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 20.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $148,749.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

