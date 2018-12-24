Perceptron (PRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Perceptron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Perceptron alerts:

NASDAQ:PRCP opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.01. Perceptron has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Perceptron had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 37,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 90,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,744 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 287,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.