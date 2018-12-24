Perrigo (PRGO) Given a $67.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Perrigo from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,200 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.99 per share, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,332.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,229 shares in the company, valued at $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 669,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Perrigo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 43,306 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Perrigo by 8,014.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,085,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 766,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

