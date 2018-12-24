Perrigo (PRGO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Leerink Swann lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $37.03. Perrigo shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 224606 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares in the company, valued at $211,015.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler acquired 15,683 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $1,000,418.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 17,377.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

