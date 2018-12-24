Pershing Gold (PGLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGLC. ValuEngine upgraded Pershing Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of PGLC opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.21. Pershing Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Pershing Gold will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 126,000 shares of Pershing Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $114,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pershing Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Pershing Gold worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

