Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 5th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.9% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

