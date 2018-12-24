Phantomx (PNX) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $10,891.00 and $14.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.02189072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006901 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005958 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001751 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 35,080,936 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.