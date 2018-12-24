Philip Morris International (PM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Philip Morris International’s ranking:

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

PM stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Philip Morris International (PM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/philip-morris-international-pm-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.