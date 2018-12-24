Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Photronics worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Photronics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Photronics by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Photronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.18 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $136,818. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

