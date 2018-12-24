PLDT Inc (PHI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,581,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,346,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHI opened at $20.90 on Monday. PLDT Inc has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.68.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $764.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie lowered PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

