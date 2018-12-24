PluraCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $301.00 (PLURA)

PluraCoin (CURRENCY:PLURA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. PluraCoin has a market cap of $24,470.00 and $301.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PluraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, PluraCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.01335322 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014346 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008123 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About PluraCoin

PluraCoin (PLURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. PluraCoin’s total supply is 374,696,281 coins and its circulating supply is 274,696,281 coins. The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org. PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PluraCoin

PluraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PluraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PluraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PluraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

