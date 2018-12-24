Pluralsight (PS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.01. 836,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,015,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $553,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $2,457,346.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,609 shares of company stock worth $12,281,023 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 10,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

