PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $105,000 Holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $11,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 644.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a P/E ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.63. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $220,327.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,641.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,321 shares of company stock worth $673,822. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

