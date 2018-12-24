PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after buying an additional 95,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

