PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,703 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PBT opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.54. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,166.83% and a net margin of 95.79%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,703 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-24703-shares-of-permian-basin-royalty-trust-pbt.html.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.