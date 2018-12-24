PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Stake Increased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $42.48 on Monday. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

