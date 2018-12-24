Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $3.75 Million Position in California Resources Corp (CRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in California Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

In related news, Director Harold M. Korell purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,603.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Korell purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRC opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 5.43. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.83 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

