Popular Inc (BPOP) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Popular by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Popular by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Popular by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of BPOP opened at $45.90 on Monday. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Popular’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $319,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/popular-inc-bpop-shares-sold-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.