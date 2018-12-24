PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6539 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.78. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $120.82.

