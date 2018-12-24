PPL (PPL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Financial Survey

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPL and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.45 billion 2.75 $1.13 billion $2.25 12.62 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.63 billion 1.72 -$4.00 million ($0.18) -139.83

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PPL and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 5 4 0 2.44 Brookfield Renewable Partners 1 4 3 0 2.25

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than PPL.

Volatility and Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 19.17% 15.23% 4.03% Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.89% 0.41% 0.18%

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. PPL pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,088.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPL has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PPL beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

