PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.93.

PSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.97. 114,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.71 and a 1 year high of C$33.23.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.409999983265307 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.90%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

