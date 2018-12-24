PressOne Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. PressOne has a total market cap of $0.00 and $11,326.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.02394303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00148258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00200405 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026136 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

