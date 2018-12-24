Prothena (PRTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prothena by 8,992.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 288,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

