Prothena (PRTA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.81. 14,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 470,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research firms have commented on PRTA. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Prothena alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8,992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/prothena-prta-stock-price-down-0-9.html.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.