PROUD Money (PROUD) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded up 30% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. PROUD Money has a market cap of $0.00 and $117.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PROUD Money has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One PROUD Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.02193344 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005597 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000782 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld. The official website for PROUD Money is www.proud.money.

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

