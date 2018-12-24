Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $602,000 in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tristate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 257,814 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at $559,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,165.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,456. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSC stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

