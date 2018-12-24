Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,562.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

