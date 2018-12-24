Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 46,810 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,158,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,664,000 after purchasing an additional 356,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,044,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 746,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 472,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In other news, insider Terry A. West sold 20,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $676,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $74,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,858. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

