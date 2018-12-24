Pulse Seismic (PSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 30576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.0799999911724148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

