Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 58,134 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 288,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

